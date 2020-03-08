Global  

Rangers' Calhoun has surgery for broken jaw after HBP

FOX Sports Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Rangers' Calhoun has surgery for broken jaw after HBPTexas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was having surgery to repair his broken jaw Monday, a day after being hit in the face by a fastball
Rangers’ Calhoun hit in mouth by fastball, taken to hospital

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was hit in the mouth by a fastball Sunday and taken to a hospital. The left-handed hitting...
Seattle Times

