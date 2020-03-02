Global  

Jamie Vardy aims jibe at Pepe Reina after Aston Villa's defeat to Leicester City

Walsall Advertiser Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Leicester City 4-0 Aston Villa reaction: Striker scored his first goal of the thrashing from the penalty spot and has revealed how he called the former Liverpool goalkeeper's bluff.
News video: Smith post-match v Leicester

Smith post-match v Leicester 03:02

 Aston Villa boss Dean Smith gives his reaction to his teams disappointing 4-0 defeat to Leicester City.

Rodgers: We were back to our best [Video]Rodgers: We were back to our best

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says that his team were back to the levels they were producing at the start of the season and also signalled goalscorers Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes for praise..

Sven joins MNF for Leicester vs Villa [Video]Sven joins MNF for Leicester vs Villa

Former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson will be in the Monday Night Football studio for Leicester City vs Aston Villa.

Jamie Vardy injury latest ahead of Aston Villa's clash with Leicester City

Jamie Vardy injury latest ahead of Aston Villa's clash with Leicester CityAston Villa news: Brendan Rodgers has revealed that star striker Jamie Vardy is targeting the Premier League clash with Villa at the King Power Stadium for...
Tamworth Herald

'Starved of games' - This is why Conor Hourihane is starting for Aston Villa at Leicester City

'Starved of games' - This is why Conor Hourihane is starting for Aston Villa at Leicester CityLeicester City vs Aston Villa live coverage: Republic of Ireland international has been handed an 11th Premier League start at the expense of Anwar El Ghazi...
Walsall Advertiser

