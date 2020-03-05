Sport24.co.za | Miami Open to go ahead after Indian Wells axed: statement

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Reigning U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada will not defend her title at the BNP Paribas Open because of a lingering...

Indian Wells adds hand sanitizers, confident in tournament safety Organizers of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Thursday said they have added more than 250 hand sanitizers throughout the facility and are training staff...

Reuters 4 days ago Also reported by • Seattle Times

