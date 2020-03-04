Global  

Miley Cyrus cancels bushfire relief concert amid coronavirus concerns

SBS Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
International pop star Miley Cyrus has cancelled her appearance at a Melbourne bushfire relief concert due to coronavirus concerns.
News video: Miley Cyrus cancels performance at bushfire benefit concert

Miley Cyrus cancels performance at bushfire benefit concert 01:07

 American pop star Miley Cyrus has canceled her appearance at an Australian bushfire benefit gig.

South By Southwest Canceled In Austin Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]South By Southwest Canceled In Austin Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The City of Austin has canceled the March dates for South By Southwest the festival announced Friday. The announcement comes as the concert industry continues to monitor growing coronavirus concerns..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:21Published

New Jersey College Cancels Out-Of-State Travel For Athletic Teams Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]New Jersey College Cancels Out-Of-State Travel For Athletic Teams Over Coronavirus Concerns

A New Jersey college has canceled out-of-state travel for its athletic teams over coronavirus concerns. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus cancels Miley Cyrus' Australia bushfire relief concert

Miley Cyrus' bushfire relief concert in Australia has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
FOXNews.com

Miley Cyrus cancels Australian bushfire concert due to coronavirus fears

The American pop star has cancelled plans to fly to Melbourne for a charity concert planned for Friday night.
The Age


