Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Gary Neville predicts where Man United will finish this season

Gary Neville predicts where Man United will finish this season

The Sport Review Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Gary Neville believes that Manchester United are capable of overhauling Leicester City in the remaining months of the Premier League season. The Red Devils were 2-0 winners against Manchester City in the derby at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon to bolster their top-four hopes. Goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay sealed three points for […]

The post Gary Neville predicts where Man United will finish this season appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Man United legend Gary Neville voices opinion on football fixtures

Gary Neville has taken to social media to insist that he does not support the idea of playing football matches behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak....
The Sport Review Also reported by •Daily Star

Gary Neville's promising take on Man Utd pair Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes

Gary Neville's promising take on Man Utd pair Anthony Martial and Bruno FernandesGary Neville has taken some positives from the new friendship between Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes at Man Utd
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.