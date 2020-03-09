Global  

Champions League: Attack on mind as Tottenham face RB Leipzig

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur travel to Leipzig for the Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Tuesday looking for their first win in five matches, a run which began with a 1-0 defeat in the first leg. The narrow margin of Leipzig's victory belied the huge difference in quality that night, when the German team could easily have scored...
News video: Leipzig coach happy that there will be fans present for the game.

Leipzig coach happy that there will be fans present for the game. 01:29

 RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelmann says that having the club's fans at their Champions League match against Tottenham will spur them on

We will give absolutely everything against Leipzig, says Tottenham's Mourinho [Video]We will give absolutely everything against Leipzig, says Tottenham's Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says his side have nothing to lose in their Champions League match against RB Leipzig

Jose Mourinho: Bergwijn unlikely to play this season [Video]Jose Mourinho: Bergwijn unlikely to play this season

Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho does not expect Steven Bergwijn to play again this season as the club's injury crisis continues to escalate. The Dutch winger suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday’s..

Tottenham face Steven Bergwijn injury blow ahead of RB Leipzig Champions League tie

Tottenham face Steven Bergwijn injury blow ahead of RB Leipzig Champions League tieTottenham Hotspur face RB Leipzig in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie, but are set to be without Steven Bergwijn
RB Leipzig v Tottenham: Pick Patrik to deliver

Get all the best betting tips ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Red Bull Leipzig and Tottenham here. The post RB Leipzig v Tottenham: Pick...
