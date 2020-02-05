Miami Open to go ahead after Indian Wells axed, says statement
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Organisers of the Miami Open said the tournament was still set to go ahead, a day after the ATP/WTA Indian Wells event in California was cancelled due to coronavirus. A brief statement released Monday by the Miami Open organisers on Twitter said preparations for the March 23-April 5 event were "moving forward as scheduled."...
