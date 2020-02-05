Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Miami Open to go ahead after Indian Wells axed, says statement

Miami Open to go ahead after Indian Wells axed, says statement

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Organisers of the Miami Open said the tournament was still set to go ahead, a day after the ATP/WTA Indian Wells event in California was cancelled due to coronavirus. A brief statement released Monday by the Miami Open organisers on Twitter said preparations for the March 23-April 5 event were "moving forward as scheduled."...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Grizzlies Agree to Trade Andre Iguodala to Heat [Video]Grizzlies Agree to Trade Andre Iguodala to Heat

Grizzlies Agree to Trade Andre Iguodala to Heat Iguodala has agreed to a two-year, $30 million extension with the Miami Heat, according to ESPN. The Grizzlies would acquire Justise Winslow from the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Jay-Z Gives Explanation for Sitting During National Anthem [Video]Jay-Z Gives Explanation for Sitting During National Anthem

Jay-Z Gives Explanation for Sitting During National Anthem Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé, remained seated during the national anthem performed by Demi Lovato during Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens on..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Miami Open to go ahead after Indian Wells axed: statement

Organisers of the Miami Open said the tournament was still set to go ahead, a day after the Indian Wells event was cancelled.
News24

Andreescu drops out of Indian Wells, won’t defend title

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Reigning U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada will not defend her title at the BNP Paribas Open because of a lingering...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersNews24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.