Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > ISL: Chennaiyin forward Andre Schembri to retire after final

ISL: Chennaiyin forward Andre Schembri to retire after final

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Chennaiyin FC's 33-year-old Maltese forward Andre Schembri on Monday announced that he will retire from professional football after the Indian Super League (ISL) final against ATK FC on Saturday.

The well-travelled former Malta international with 94 caps to his name has decided to call it a day, announcing the same through his...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FISTOSPORTS

FISTO .@ChennaiyinFC 33-year-old Maltese forward Andre Schembri on Monday announced that he will retire from professiona… https://t.co/22apZs0EcI 4 days ago

Arunfoot

Arunava Chaudhuri #ChennaiyinFC forward #AndreSchembri to retire from pro football after #HeroISL final! https://t.co/bhTsJO8OZm 5 days ago

firstpost

Firstpost RT @FirstpostSports: Chennaiyin FC's Maltese forward Andre Schembri has decided to call it a day, saying the #ISL final against ATK will be… 5 days ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports Chennaiyin FC's Maltese forward Andre Schembri has decided to call it a day, saying the #ISL final against ATK will… https://t.co/d7cWlt0Cxl 5 days ago

thefield_in

The Field #ISL @andreschembri27 has been an integral part of @ChennaiyinFC's run to the final this season, scoring five go… https://t.co/JjmHy0HLiN 5 days ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Chennaiyin FC forward Andre Schembri to retire from professional football after ISL final https://t.co/QspxnuBg92 https://t.co/RMachr0PUI 5 days ago

SK_IndFootball

SK Indian Football Chennaiyin FC's 33-year-old Maltese forward Andre Schembri today announced that he will retire from professional fo… https://t.co/vbZbHBpfcx 5 days ago

cpdfootball

Chris Punnakkattu Daniel #HeroISL: @ChennaiyinFC forward #AndréSchembri to retire from professional football after #HeroISLFinal !… https://t.co/8qcKsPqyDV 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.