Cheltenham racing tips - De Bromhead ready to lay down challenge to Festival's old guard with first day fancies

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

With four grade one encounters - including one of the most hotly-anticipated races of the week - it is time for the greatest show on turf to begin at Cheltenham Racecourse and young Henry De Bromhead is bringing the challenge to the likes of Willie Mullins and Nicky Henderson. With four grade one encounters - including one of the most hotly-anticipated races of the week - it is time for the greatest show on turf to begin at Cheltenham Racecourse and young Henry De Bromhead is bringing the challenge to the likes of Willie Mullins and Nicky Henderson. 👓 View full article

