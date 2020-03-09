Global  

Cheltenham racing tips - De Bromhead ready to lay down challenge to Festival's old guard with first day fancies

Gloucestershire Echo Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Cheltenham racing tips - De Bromhead ready to lay down challenge to Festival's old guard with first day fanciesWith four grade one encounters - including one of the most hotly-anticipated races of the week - it is time for the greatest show on turf to begin at Cheltenham Racecourse and young Henry De Bromhead is bringing the challenge to the likes of Willie Mullins and Nicky Henderson.
