Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > How Sir Alex Ferguson is getting Jude Bellingham to Man Utd transfer over the line

How Sir Alex Ferguson is getting Jude Bellingham to Man Utd transfer over the line

Daily Star Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
How Sir Alex Ferguson is getting Jude Bellingham to Man Utd transfer over the lineManchester United are battling with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Liverpool over the transfer of Birmingham's 16-year-old sensation Jude Bellingham
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

'No point' - Birmingham City fans react after Jude Bellingham to Manchester United transfer development

'No point' - Birmingham City fans react after Jude Bellingham to Manchester United transfer developmentBirmingham City transfer news - Young star Jude Bellingham has been heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils this summer, and reports claim he has been shown...
Tamworth Herald

Jude Bellingham transfer: Borussia Dortmund to make Birmingham wonderkind their RECORD SIGNING this summer, despite Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool interest

Jude Bellingham appears set to move to Borussia Dortmund when the summer transfer window opens, reports claim. The Birmingham wonderkid, who has played 34 games...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Lichfield MercuryDaily Star

Tweets about this

krennie97

Krennie97 RT @mufcnews2019: How Sir Alex Ferguson is getting Jude Bellingham to Man Utd transfer over the line https://t.co/4FcdZxQqn8 #manutd https:… 6 minutes ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News How Sir Alex Ferguson is getting Jude Bellingham to Man Utd transfer over the line https://t.co/4FcdZxQqn8 #manutd https://t.co/PnapXOUSoW 20 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport How Sir Alex Ferguson is getting Jude Bellingham to Man Utd transfer over the line https://t.co/ukDGo2Cgnx #MUFC 23 minutes ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest How Sir Alex Ferguson is getting Jude Bellingham to Man Utd transfer over the line #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/TEmVs7JPAA 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.