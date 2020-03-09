Wolves' Europa League tie at Greek side Olympiacos on Thursday night will be played behind closed doors. The post Wolves’ clash with Olympiacos to be played behind closed doors appeared first on teamtalk.com.



Recent related news from verified sources Wolves fans flying out to Greece Hundreds of Wolves fans were flying out to Athens today despite the Europa League clash with Olympiacos being played behind closed doors due to coronavirus.

Express and Star 14 hours ago



Coronavirus: Olympiakos v Wolves in Europa League behind closed doors Wolves' Europa League last-16 first leg at Olympiakos on Thursday will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

BBC Sport 1 day ago



