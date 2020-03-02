Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Cheltenham Champion Hurdle start time, race card and full commentary on talkSPORT of Day One thriller

Cheltenham Champion Hurdle start time, race card and full commentary on talkSPORT of Day One thriller

talkSPORT Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Champion Day will get the four-day Cheltenham Festival off to a flyer this week with all eyes on showpiece race, the Champion Hurdle. The crowds will send off the runners for the first race with the famous ‘Cheltenham roar’ as the historic race meeting returns. There are four Grade 1 contests on Day One with […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Zara Tindall arrives at Cheltenham Festival on day one of the horse racing event

Zara Tindall arrives at Cheltenham Festival on day one of the horse racing event 00:33

 Zara Tindall has been spotted arriving at the Cheltenham Festival on day one (March 10).

Recent related videos from verified sources

This 83-year-old ice swimmer is cooler than the water she swims in [Video]This 83-year-old ice swimmer is cooler than the water she swims in

The next time you say it's too cold to swim, think about Nina Maksimova... The world's oldest ice swimmer.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published

Ferrari - Australian Grand Prix - Racing in the Antipodes [Video]Ferrari - Australian Grand Prix - Racing in the Antipodes

Despite this being a very difficult time in Italy and indeed in the rest of the world, because of concerns about the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), the Formula 1 World Championship will start as..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

When does Cheltenham Festival 2020 start? talkSPORT coverage, race times, TV channel and live stream

The Cheltenham Festival is one of the biggest meetings in the National Hunt calendar and the 2020 week is nearly upon us. The famous festival consists of four...
talkSPORT Also reported by •IndependentDaily StarWalsall AdvertiserBBC Sport

Cheltenham Festival tips: Day one odds as Pentland Hills goes for glory in the Champion Hurdle

Betting preview for the opening day at the Cheltenham Festival as the Champion Hurdle takes centre stage
Independent Also reported by •talkSPORTBBC SportDaily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MightyMagyar

Neil Clark A terrific start to the week for my Sputnik Intelligent Punter’s Guide to the 2020 #CheltenhamFestival . A 16-1 win… https://t.co/EdKQdNnBpV 8 minutes ago

21couk

21.co.uk We’re under two hours away from the start of the #CheltenhamFestival and the feature race of the day is the… https://t.co/IKbW75XBuf 4 hours ago

bcarbonaro85

Ben Carbonaro RT @SkyRacingAU: Don't miss Cheltenham tonight on Sky Thoroughbred Central with the @ITVRacing team! The highlight tonight is the Champion… 5 hours ago

SkyRacingAU

Sky Racing Don't miss Cheltenham tonight on Sky Thoroughbred Central with the @ITVRacing team! The highlight tonight is the C… https://t.co/azYgznCrHr 5 hours ago

oss365

One Stop Sports Champion Day will get the four-day Cheltenham Festival off to a flyer this week with all eyes on showpiece race, th… https://t.co/QRDqFBGWyX 7 hours ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Cheltenham Champion Hurdle start time, race card and full commentary on talkSPORT of Day One thriller https://t.co/Xz1tgRVdR8 8 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #HorseRacing #Sport #CheltenhamFestival Cheltenham Champion Hurdle start time, race card and full commentary on tal… https://t.co/5mdRpy9GBn 8 hours ago

roryfitz15

Rory Fitzgerald @calvinwade89 Religiously shows nowt on his seasonal reappearance, and think he ran better than he ever has done on… https://t.co/t1EmCpqbxS 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.