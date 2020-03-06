Global  

Cheltenham FREE BETS: The best day one offers that can help you get off to a flyer at the Festival

talkSPORT Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
One of the most eagerly-awaited sporting events of the year is upon us once more – the Cheltenham Festival. Kicking off with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on Tuesday at 1.30pm we’re set for a thrilling four days of action, with talkSPORT bringing you live and exclusive coverage all week from Prestbury Park. There are plenty […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Cheltenham Festival confirm the going ahead of day one of the races

Cheltenham Festival confirm the going ahead of day one of the racesThe Festival will begin on soft going at Cheltenham Racecourse as Gold Cup week kicks off on Tuesday
Gloucestershire Echo

Cheltenham Champion Hurdle start time, race card and full commentary on talkSPORT of Day One thriller

Champion Day will get the four-day Cheltenham Festival off to a flyer this week with all eyes on showpiece race, the Champion Hurdle. The crowds will send off...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

