Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Worrying: Souness remarks suggest Jack Grealish is far from perfect for Villa - opinion

Worrying: Souness remarks suggest Jack Grealish is far from perfect for Villa - opinion

Football FanCast Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Graeme Souness' remarks about Jack Grealish, saying he takes too many touches, indicates he is not a good fit for Aston Villa's system.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rio Ferdinand responds to talkSPORT caller who claims: ‘Jack Grealish would NOT leave Aston Villa to join Manchester United’

Rio Ferdinand was left stunned by a Manchester United fan who called into talkSPORT to claim they have no chance of signing Jack Grealish this summer. The Aston...
talkSPORT

Man Utd touched base with Aston Villa over Jack Grealish transfer last month

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Aston Villa sensation Jack Grealish his top target
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

avfcnews2019

Aston Villa News Worrying: Souness remarks suggest Jack Grealish is far from perfect for Villa - opinion https://t.co/dNAleNar6A https://t.co/vOpxuZ7XCI 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.