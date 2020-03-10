Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Latest updates, tips, racecard and results as day one begins despite coronavirus

Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Latest updates, tips, racecard and results as day one begins despite coronavirus

Independent Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Follow the latest updates and results from day one at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival as the Champion Hurdle takes centre stage
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Zara Tindall arrives at Cheltenham Festival on day one of the horse racing event

Zara Tindall arrives at Cheltenham Festival on day one of the horse racing event 00:33

 Zara Tindall has been spotted arriving at the Cheltenham Festival on day one (March 10). The 2012 Olympic silver medalist is seen posing in front of cameras with a friend at the famous horse racing festival. It is expected that there will a reduced turnout at this year's festival due to the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

City Of Coral Gables Postpones St. Patrick's Day Festival [Video]City Of Coral Gables Postpones St. Patrick's Day Festival

The festival will still happen at a later date, but no word on when.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:18Published

Cheltenham Festival-goers use hand sanitiser stations as crowd numbers down due to coronavirus concerns [Video]Cheltenham Festival-goers use hand sanitiser stations as crowd numbers down due to coronavirus concerns

Cheltenham Festival-goers are spotted using hand sanitiser stations as crowd numbers down from last year due to coronavirus concerns. Cheltenham Racecourse has introduced 28 hand sanitiser boards..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Latest updates, results, tips, and racecard as Champion Chase leads Ladies Day

Follow the latest updates from the second day of the Cheltenham Festival as the Queen Mother Champion Chase takes place without defending champion Altior
Independent

Live results from Cheltenham Festival Ladies' Day, celebrities, pictures and tips from Day Two

Live results from Cheltenham Festival Ladies' Day, celebrities, pictures and tips from Day TwoDay two of the National Hunt Festival is all about the outfits, as well as the racing - on the track Tiger Roll could continue his epic form in the Cross Country...
Stroud Life


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.