Sport24.co.za | No plans to postpone or cancel Wimbledon

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Real life BFG who stands at a staggering 7ft 1in



A real life BFG who stands at a staggering 7ft 1in struggles to fit in aeroplane seats - but drives around in a TINY smart car.Towering Lydon Sutcliffe, 32, makes his colleagues laugh each morning when.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 2 weeks ago Fan power fuelling AFC Wimbledon return



Work on a new stadium is progressing well and AFC Wimbledon fans are doing all they can to raise funds for the project at their old site of Plough Lane. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:18 Published on February 6, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Tsvetana Pironkova announces return to professional tennis Former Wimbledon semifinalist Tsvetana Pironkova has announced her plans to return to international tennis after a break of three years. The highest-ranked...

Mid-Day 2 days ago





Tweets about this DunlopTennisSA RT @Sport24news: No plans to postpone or cancel Wimbledon https://t.co/D3KSFXjs6P https://t.co/zQuzdmE1jg 1 week ago Sport24 No plans to postpone or cancel Wimbledon https://t.co/D3KSFXjs6P https://t.co/zQuzdmE1jg 1 week ago