Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis announces he has coronavirus

talkSPORT Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Nottingham Forest’s owner Evangelos Marinakis has announced he’s tested positive for coronavirus. The Greek businessman, who also owns Olympiakos, revealed on social media that he has contracted the deadly disease and is following all the necessary measures to combat it. Marinakis, 52, was in attendance for Forest’s Championship game against Millwall last Friday, along with […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus : Marinakis at Milwall game

Coronavirus : Marinakis at Milwall game 00:21

 This was Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis at a game with Millwall days before he says he got coronavirus.

