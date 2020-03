Logan Paul slammed for ‘fake’ knockout at UFC Performance centre in brutal clip

Logan Paul took on a new combat sport at the UFC Performance Institute and was rewarded with a massive knockout – but some fans are not convinced



Recent related news from verified sources Undefeated UFC fighter Paulo Costa knocked YouTuber Logan Paul out cold during sparring session What does it feel like to be hit by a professional fighter? It hurts – just ask YouTube star-turned professional boxer Logan Paul, who felt the full force of...

talkSPORT 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Daily Star Sport Logan Paul took a punch from a UFC fighter – but some fans are not convinced https://t.co/lFHiqs4TSC https://t.co/tR1cijyng5 6 days ago Daily Star Sport Logan Paul took a punch from a UFC fighter – but some fans are not convinced https://t.co/lFHiqs4TSC https://t.co/FCANbkG92Q 1 week ago