Logan Paul slammed for ‘fake’ knockout at UFC Performance centre in brutal clip

Daily Star Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Logan Paul slammed for ‘fake’ knockout at UFC Performance centre in brutal clipLogan Paul took on a new combat sport at the UFC Performance Institute and was rewarded with a massive knockout – but some fans are not convinced
Undefeated UFC fighter Paulo Costa knocked YouTuber Logan Paul out cold during sparring session

What does it feel like to be hit by a professional fighter? It hurts – just ask YouTube star-turned professional boxer Logan Paul, who felt the full force of...
talkSPORT

