Undefeated UFC fighter Paulo Costa knocked YouTuber Logan Paul out cold during sparring session

talkSPORT Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
What does it feel like to be hit by a professional fighter? It hurts – just ask YouTube star-turned professional boxer Logan Paul, who felt the full force of UFC middleweight Paulo Costa. Although Paul is 0-1 after losing to fellow YouTuber KSI on his professional debut, he has suggested he may explore some different […]
