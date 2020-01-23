Global  

Call of Duty Warzone: How to download for free on Xbox, PS4 and PC

Sutton Coldfield Observer Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The Call of Duty: Warzone Battle Royale game launches worldwide today, here is how and when you will be able to download the new Battle Royale game for free on Xbox, PS4 and PC in the UK.
