Henderson rues luck as Altior is ruled out of Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

Gloucestershire Echo Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The two-time champion missed the chance of a third Cheltenham Festival win after he went lame in the lead up to racing at Cheltenham.
Altior out of Cheltenham Festival 2020 confirms trainer Nicky Henderson

Cheltenham Festival favourite Altior will miss the Queen Mother Champion Chase after being found lame on Sunday morning, Nicky Henderson has confirmed
Daily Star

