Sport24.co.za | Spain's La Liga football behind closed doors for 2 weeks due to virus

Spain's La Liga has confirmed that first and second division matches in Spain will be staged behind closed doors for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus The Juventus' home match is one of five Serie A fixtures that will be played behind closed doors this weekend... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:20Published 2 weeks ago Five Records That Lionel Messi Still Holds 1. Messi is Argentina’s top scorer and top assister too. 2. No one in La Liga has ever scored more free-kicks than Messi. 3. He has scored La Liga’s most hat-tricks. 4. Messi was featured on the.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published on February 9, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Sport24.co.za | Portuguese football goes behind closed doors over virus fears Portugal's Primeira Liga will go behind closed doors with immediate effect with no date given for reopening stadiums to fans.

News24 33 minutes ago



La Liga matches to be played behind closed doors for next two weeks Matches in Spain's top two divisions will be played behind closed doors for at least the next two weeks because of coronavirus concerns.

BBC News 3 hours ago





Tweets about this