Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | Spain's La Liga football behind closed doors for 2 weeks due to virus

Sport24.co.za | Spain's La Liga football behind closed doors for 2 weeks due to virus

News24 Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Spain's La Liga has confirmed that first and second division matches in Spain will be staged behind closed doors for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus [Video]Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus

Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus The Juventus' home match is one of five Serie A fixtures that will be played behind closed doors this weekend...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

Five Records That Lionel Messi Still Holds [Video]Five Records That Lionel Messi Still Holds

1. Messi is Argentina’s top scorer and top assister too. 2. No one in La Liga has ever scored more free-kicks than Messi. 3. He has scored La Liga’s most hat-tricks. 4. Messi was featured on the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Portuguese football goes behind closed doors over virus fears

Portugal's Primeira Liga will go behind closed doors with immediate effect with no date given for reopening stadiums to fans.
News24

La Liga matches to be played behind closed doors for next two weeks

Matches in Spain's top two divisions will be played behind closed doors for at least the next two weeks because of coronavirus concerns.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.