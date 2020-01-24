Global  

Ravens' Marshal Yanda to retire after 13 years, 8 Pro Bowls

FOX Sports Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Ravens' Marshal Yanda to retire after 13 years, 8 Pro BowlsRavens guard Marshal Yanda is retiring after 13 seasons in which he was named to the Pro Bowl eight times and helped Baltimore win the 2012 Super Bowl
Ravens Hoping Pro Bowl Will Help Heal Playoff Loss [Video]Ravens Hoping Pro Bowl Will Help Heal Playoff Loss

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he hopes the time spent at the Pro Bowl will help the team heal from their playoff loss.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:11Published

Ravens Guard Marshal Yanda Enjoying Time At Pro Bowl As Questions Facing Retirement Loom [Video]Ravens Guard Marshal Yanda Enjoying Time At Pro Bowl As Questions Facing Retirement Loom

There's a chance the Pro Bowl could be the last career game for Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:31Published


Baltimore Ravens' eight-time Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda to retire from NFL

The Ravens will have a massive hole to fill up front, as longtime standout offensive guard Marshal Yanda is retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons.
USATODAY.com

Ravens guard Marshal Yanda retiring


Pro Football Talk


raider_Harvey

Harvey RT @RapSheet: #Ravens eight-time Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda will retire and make it official this week, source confirms (as @jamisonhensl… 31 seconds ago

YeahIts_Dustin

Dustin RT @Ravens: We will hold a press conference tomorrow at 11 a.m. for Marshal Yanda to officially retire. He will be joined by Eric DeCosta,… 2 minutes ago

95VEZZY

03/10 ♓ RT @jamisonhensley: Source: Ravens guard Marshal Yanda decides to retire - via @ESPN App https://t.co/VLz17jFk67 4 minutes ago

TDs_Tangents

Touchdowns and Tangents Podcast RT @jamisonhensley: Ravens Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda has decided to retire and will make an announcement this week, a league source said… 5 minutes ago

riznich8

matthew ritchey RT @AdamSchefter: More on the retirement of Ravens’ eight-time Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda: https://t.co/37jLElBnBL 5 minutes ago

MorganAdsit

Morgan Adsit I can’t think of a better Ravens starter I covered who just went to work. Every day. Grinding and giving his all. R… https://t.co/ZyS59C3w14 6 minutes ago

QueensIceZ

Zack Marshal Yanda to retire after 13 seasons - https://t.co/ZigHPggXXo https://t.co/P4dt2664xl. #NFL9 minutes ago

AlexMil70520321

Alex Mills "Ravens' Marshal Yanda to Retire After 13 Years, 8 Pro Bowls" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/h6vEAsWwmf 9 minutes ago

