India vs South Africa LIVE: Full talkSPORT commentary of ODI Series as Virat Kohli and co take on the Proteas

talkSPORT Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The ODI Series between Virat Kohli’s India and South Africa begins this week as two of cricket’s powerhouses go head-to-head. talkSPORT will be in India for the three one-day clashes in what should be an explosive series. Both teams disappointed at last summer’s World Cup and need to start rediscovering their best form. They’ll play […]
Road Safety World Series 2020 Team India will win the cup says Virendra Sehwag [Video]Road Safety World Series 2020 Team India will win the cup says Virendra Sehwag

Road Safety World Series 2020 Team India will win the cup says Virendra Sehwag

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published

Sunil Joshi is new BCCI chief selector, Harvinder Singh added in panel [Video]Sunil Joshi is new BCCI chief selector, Harvinder Singh added in panel

Former left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi has replaced MSK Prasad as the chief of the BCCI selection panel. Former pacer Harvinder Singh has also joined the panel as replacement for Gagan Khoda. CAC member..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published


Mark Boucher: Faf du Plessis's experience in Indian conditions will help team

Former skipper Faf du Plessis' long experience of playing in IPL and international cricket in India will come in handy during the upcoming three-match ODI...
Mid-Day

India were below-par, Kohli says after drubbing by New Zealand

The whitewash in New Zealand ended India's flawless World Test Championship campaign but captain Virat Kohli is not offering excuses and accepts they were just...
Reuters India Also reported by •Zee News

