Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Nott’m Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis confirms he has Coronavirus

Nott’m Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis confirms he has Coronavirus

Team Talk Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has announced he is suffering from Coronavirus, in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning.

The post Nott’m Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis confirms he has Coronavirus appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus : Marinakis at Milwall game

Coronavirus : Marinakis at Milwall game 00:21

 This was Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis at a game with Millwall days before he says he got coronavirus.

Recent related news from verified sources

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis announces he has coronavirus

Nottingham Forest’s owner Evangelos Marinakis has announced he’s tested positive for coronavirus. The Greek businessman, who also owns Olympiakos, revealed...
talkSPORT

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has coronavirus

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has coronavirus, the Championship club confirm in a statement.
BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.