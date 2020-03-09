Global  

Chris Canty: If Tom Brady wants to be paid the most money, he won’t play in New England

FOX Sports Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Chris Canty: If Tom Brady wants to be paid the most money, he won’t play in New EnglandChris Canty joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Canty details why Tom Brady has all the leverage in this deal with the Patriots, but doesn't believe the Patriots will pay Brady the most money. If he wants to be paid like a top quarterback, Canty says Brady will need to leave New England.
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Who Has To Give In: Brady Or Belichick?

Who Has To Give In: Brady Or Belichick? 04:02

 ESPN's Mike Reiss breaks down the latest in the ongoing mystery of whether Tom Brady will remain with the Patriots.

