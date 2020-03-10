Global  

Major League Baseball to proceed 'as scheduled' amid coronavirus outbreak

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Major League Baseball's Spring Training and regular-season games are expected to proceed as scheduled, the league said on Monday after consulting with all 30 teams amid a global coronavirus outbreak that has disrupted major sporting events.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital
News video: Major Sports Leagues Reduce Media Locker Room Access Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Major Sports Leagues Reduce Media Locker Room Access Due To Coronavirus Concerns 00:51

 Amid growing concern about the coronavirus, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League will be limiting access to team locker rooms, the leagues announced Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

The coronavirus is causing massive closures and delays across the U.S. - from March Madness to Major League Baseball to Broadway shows - seemingly upending life overnight. Lisa Bernhard has more.

MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season Major League Baseball (MLB) made the announcement in a Twitter statement on Thursday. @MLB, via Twitter @MLB, via Twitter Spring training around the..

Major League Baseball is putting spring training on hold. The league is expected to announce that spring training, as well as the beginning of the regular...
Major League Baseball's Spring Training and regular-season games are expected to proceed as scheduled, the league said on Monday after consulting with all 30...
