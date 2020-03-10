Major League Baseball to proceed 'as scheduled' amid coronavirus outbreak



Recent related videos from verified sources Baseball to Broadway, coronavirus disrupts U.S. life The coronavirus is causing massive closures and delays across the U.S. - from March Madness to Major League Baseball to Broadway shows - seemingly upending life overnight. Lisa Bernhard has more. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:16Published 1 hour ago MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season Major League Baseball (MLB) made the announcement in a Twitter statement on Thursday. @MLB, via Twitter @MLB, via Twitter Spring training around the.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:03Published 5 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources MLB to Suspend Spring Training Amid Coronavirus Fears (Report) Major League Baseball is putting spring training on hold. The league is expected to announce that spring training, as well as the beginning of the regular...

Games to proceed 'as scheduled' amid global coronavirus outbreak Major League Baseball's Spring Training and regular-season games are expected to proceed as scheduled, the league said on Monday after consulting with all 30...

