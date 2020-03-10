Major League Baseball to proceed 'as scheduled' amid coronavirus outbreak
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Major League Baseball's Spring Training and regular-season games are expected to proceed as scheduled, the league said on Monday after consulting with all 30 teams amid a global coronavirus outbreak that has disrupted major sporting events.
Amid growing concern about the coronavirus, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League will be limiting access to team locker rooms, the leagues announced Monday. Katie Johnston reports.
