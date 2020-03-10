meg RT @CTFJournalism: With the Cheltenham Festival happening right now! Here is everything you need to know about the event https://t.co/37Beh… 48 minutes ago

BetVictor Racing RT @BetVictor: 🏇 Love Cheltenham? Love Live Roulette? 🎰 Then play Cheltenham Roulette at BetVictor and win up to £35 in Free Sports Bets… 48 minutes ago

Conor Fitzgerald With the Cheltenham Festival happening right now! Here is everything you need to know about the event… https://t.co/MFXV3rVkDu 55 minutes ago

One News Page Cheltenham Festival 2020 by numbers - all you need to know about the event: https://t.co/ILmukD02Vy #cheltenhamfestival 58 minutes ago

BetVictor 🏇 Love Cheltenham? Love Live Roulette? 🎰 Then play Cheltenham Roulette at BetVictor and win up to £35 in Free Spo… https://t.co/oOSPqrTvqQ 1 hour ago

Robin Cant RT @sammythedog1989: The decision to allow the Cheltenham festival to go ahead this week, where 500,000 racegoers will gather over a few da… 2 hours ago