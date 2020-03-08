Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey likely to miss Wales friendlies due to coronavirus lockdown in Italy

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Aaron Ramsey is reportedly likely to miss Wales’ friendlies later this month due to Italy’s coronavirus lockdown. The Juventus midfielder is not set to make the trip for the home games against Austria, on March 27, and the United States, on March 30, because of travelling restrictions in Italy. The Foreign Office has told British […] 👓 View full article

