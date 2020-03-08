Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey likely to miss Wales friendlies due to coronavirus lockdown in Italy

Global  

talkSPORT Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Aaron Ramsey is reportedly likely to miss Wales’ friendlies later this month due to Italy’s coronavirus lockdown. The Juventus midfielder is not set to make the trip for the home games against Austria, on March 27, and the United States, on March 30, because of travelling restrictions in Italy. The Foreign Office has told British […]
News video: Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike

Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike 01:26

 The Italian government introduced dramatic measures on Sunday, quarantining 16 million people in the country's north, after its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases. David Doyle reports.

