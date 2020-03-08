Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey likely to miss Wales friendlies due to coronavirus lockdown in Italy
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Aaron Ramsey is reportedly likely to miss Wales’ friendlies later this month due to Italy’s coronavirus lockdown. The Juventus midfielder is not set to make the trip for the home games against Austria, on March 27, and the United States, on March 30, because of travelling restrictions in Italy. The Foreign Office has told British […]
The Juventus star is unlikey to join up with Ryan Giggs' Dragons due to the government policy in Italy where the Covid-19 outbreak is widespread Daily Star Also reported by •Wales Online •Reuters India
