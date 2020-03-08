Global  

Nottingham Forest and Coronavirus live: Marinakis confirms illness, EFL talks, Arsenal statement

Nottingham Post Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Nottingham Forest live coverage | Join us as we provide you with the latest goings on from the City Ground for Tuesday, March 10.
Coronavirus : Marinakis at Milwall game [Video]Coronavirus : Marinakis at Milwall game

This was Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis at a game with Millwall days before he says he got coronavirus.

Nottingham Forest confirm Olympiacos owner's coronavirus diagnosis after Arsenal visit

Nottingham Forest confirm Olympiacos owner's coronavirus diagnosis after Arsenal visitEvangelos Marinakis is owner of Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos and was seen in numerous areas at the Emirates Stadium less than two weeks before announcing...
Nottingham Forest news and transfer rumours live - Sabri Lamouchi, Monk hits out & more

Nottingham Forest live - Join us for all the fallout from the Reds' home defeat to playoff hopefuls Millwall on Friday evening, we will have all the latest news...
