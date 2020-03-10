Global  

De Bromhead delight as Put The Kettle On boils to perfection in Cheltenham's Arkle Chase

Stroud Life Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
De Bromhead delight as Put The Kettle On boils to perfection in Cheltenham's Arkle ChaseNotebook didn't do the business but Put The Kettle On came up with the goods for Henry de Bromhead in the Arkle Trophy Chase.
