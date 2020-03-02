Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

“I had three Premier League deals alone, including one from Manchester United,” he said. “But I didn’t think about that for a second because of my Liverpool past”. Those are the words of Emre Can who has confirmed that he did not contemplate a move to Manchester United as a direct result of his former […]



The post Can rejected Manchester United appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

