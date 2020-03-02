Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Damning stats show Jose Mourinho is Tottenham’s worst manager since Juande Ramos – with win ratio UNDER 50 per cent

Damning stats show Jose Mourinho is Tottenham’s worst manager since Juande Ramos – with win ratio UNDER 50 per cent

talkSPORT Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
A layman could tell you Jose Mourinho is really struggling at Tottenham, but the statistics are even more damning about the Portuguese’s reign in charge of Spurs. Remarkably Mourinho is statistically Tottenham’s worst manager since Juande Ramos, who lasted only a year at White Hart Lane after being appointed in October 2007. Despite winning Tottenham’s […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Mourinho's caught in the Tottenham way'

'Mourinho's caught in the Tottenham way' 01:23

 Paul Merson says that Tottenham aren't playing like a Jose Mourinho team and wonders if the players have the manager's mentality.

Recent related videos from verified sources

We will give absolutely everything against Leipzig, says Tottenham's Mourinho [Video]We will give absolutely everything against Leipzig, says Tottenham's Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says his side have nothing to lose in their Champions League match against RB Leipzig

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:49Published

Jose Mourinho: Bergwijn unlikely to play this season [Video]Jose Mourinho: Bergwijn unlikely to play this season

Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho does not expect Steven Bergwijn to play again this season as the club's injury crisis continues to escalate. The Dutch winger suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | 'We are too nice' moans Mourinho as Wolves rock Spurs

Jose Mourinho claimed Tottenham paid the price for being "too nice" as Wolves came from behind to clinch a crucial win.
News24

‘I will win trophies at Tottenham’ – Jose Mourinho responds to critics and insists he will bring home silverware as Spurs manager

Jose Mourinho has insisted he WILL win trophies as Tottenham Hotspur manager as the coach responded to his critics. The Special One has been facing claims his...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PeterHo14316757

Peter Houghton Damning stats show Jose Mourinho is Tottenham’s worst manager since Juande Ramos - with win ratio UNDER 50 per cent… https://t.co/cd0kNvLM1V 12 minutes ago

dollarlandforum

Dollarland Damning stats show Jose Mourinho is Tottenham’s worst manager since Juande Ramos – with win ratio UNDER 50 per cent… https://t.co/vz7aondpNr 4 hours ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Damning stats show Jose Mourinho is Tottenham’s worst manager since Juande Ramos –… https://t.co/ybxzIfTQm4 4 hours ago

eurofootb

Football News Damning stats show Jose Mourinho is Tottenham's worst manager since Juande Ramos – with win ratio UNDER 50 per cent https://t.co/mA9Gb8KB8B 4 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Football #PremierLeague Damning stats show Jose Mourinho is Tottenham’s worst manager since Juande Ramos – with wi… https://t.co/7mAP0Jkg7v 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.