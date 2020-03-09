Global  

Racecourse happy with crowd of 60,664 for Day One of Cheltenham Festival

Stroud Life Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Racecourse happy with crowd of 60,664 for Day One of Cheltenham FestivalThe crowd for Day One was more than 7,000 down on 2019's record after Coronavirus fears but bosses at Cheltenham Racecourse say they are happy with the numbers "considering the uncertainty of the last fortnight.
News video: Zara Tindall arrives at Cheltenham Festival on day one of the horse racing event

Zara Tindall arrives at Cheltenham Festival on day one of the horse racing event 00:33

 Zara Tindall has been spotted arriving at the Cheltenham Festival on day one (March 10).

Racegoers arrive for Day One of Cheltenham Festival

Racegoers arrive for Day One of Cheltenham FestivalThe threat of Coronavirus has not kept the crowds away as the gates open at Cheltenham Racecourse for Day One of the National Hunt Festival
Cheltenham Champion Hurdle start time, race card and full commentary on talkSPORT of Day One thriller

Champion Day will get the four-day Cheltenham Festival off to a flyer this week with all eyes on showpiece race, the Champion Hurdle. The crowds will send off...
