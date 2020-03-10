Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Nicky Henderson overtakes Willie Mullins with Champion Hurdle triumph as coronavirus fails to stop Cheltenham – What happened on day one at The Festival?

Nicky Henderson overtakes Willie Mullins with Champion Hurdle triumph as coronavirus fails to stop Cheltenham – What happened on day one at The Festival?

talkSPORT Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
A crowd of more than 60,000 attended day one of the Cheltenham Festival, after officials at the track backed measures in place on course to combat the coronavirus outbreak. And they were treated to a stellar day of racing as Nicky Henderson overtook Willie Mullins as the most successful trainer in The Festival’s history – […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Grand Princess Passengers Begin Quarantine At Travis Air Force Base

Grand Princess Passengers Begin Quarantine At Travis Air Force Base 02:18

 The Grand Princess is slowly emptying out as passengers move on to the next step, a 14 day quarantine. Throughout the day, one charter bus after another took passengers away but the ship is not completely cleared yet. Andrea Nakano reports. (3-10-2020)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Hanks is taking coronavirus battle 'one-day-at-a-time' [Video]Tom Hanks is taking coronavirus battle 'one-day-at-a-time'

Tom Hanks is taking coronavirus battle 'one-day-at-a-time' The actor and his wife Rita Wilson recently entered isolation after being diagnosed with the virus whilst in Australia, and Tom has now taken..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:52Published

Reporter Update: Coronavirus Forcing Changes For Pittsburgh Businesses On St. Patrick's Day Weekend [Video]Reporter Update: Coronavirus Forcing Changes For Pittsburgh Businesses On St. Patrick's Day Weekend

KDKA's Lindsay Ward has more on the coronavirus impact for local businesses on St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Girl power as Epatante makes Champion Hurdle history for Henderson at Cheltenham Festival

Girl power as Epatante makes Champion Hurdle history for Henderson at Cheltenham FestivalHe'd seen Shiskin claim the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle but the icing on the cake for Day One for Nicky Henderson was the unprecedented eighth Unibet Champion...
Stroud Life

Johnson stood down for remainder of Cheltenham day one after Arkle fall

Johnson stood down for remainder of Cheltenham day one after Arkle fallThe champion jump jockey fell in the Arkle Trophy Chase on Brewin’upastorm, with Aiden Coleman stepping in to cover for the rest of the first day at Cheltenham...
Stroud Life Also reported by •Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.