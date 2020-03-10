Nicky Henderson overtakes Willie Mullins with Champion Hurdle triumph as coronavirus fails to stop Cheltenham – What happened on day one at The Festival?
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () A crowd of more than 60,000 attended day one of the Cheltenham Festival, after officials at the track backed measures in place on course to combat the coronavirus outbreak. And they were treated to a stellar day of racing as Nicky Henderson overtook Willie Mullins as the most successful trainer in The Festival’s history – […]
The Grand Princess is slowly emptying out as passengers move on to the next step, a 14 day quarantine. Throughout the day, one charter bus after another took passengers away but the ship is not completely cleared yet. Andrea Nakano reports. (3-10-2020)
Tom Hanks is taking coronavirus battle 'one-day-at-a-time' The actor and his wife Rita Wilson recently entered isolation after being diagnosed with the virus whilst in Australia, and Tom has now taken..
The champion jump jockey fell in the Arkle Trophy Chase on Brewin’upastorm, with Aiden Coleman stepping in to cover for the rest of the first day at Cheltenham... Stroud Life Also reported by •Daily Star