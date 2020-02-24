Bears have a huge decision to make with Leonard Floyd before the start of the new league year Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The former first-round pick's $13.2 million salary becomes fully guaranteed next week 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Ferret and German shepherd have become best friends



A German shepherd dog has developed an amazing and touching relationship with an unusual playmate - a ferret.Diana Grib, 26, has always wanted to have a dog and a ferret and her unusual dream came true.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:53 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this