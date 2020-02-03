|
Todd Fuhrman thinks Tom Brady to the Chargers ‘makes a lot of sense’
|
|
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Hear why Todd Fuhrman thinks a move to Los Angeles to play with the Chargers 'makes a lot of sense' for Tom Brady's future.
|
|
Tom Brady's mysterious tweet explained
Tom Brady's mysterious tweet last week that caused a lot of speculation has been explained. It was for a Hulu ad during the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.
Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:31Published
