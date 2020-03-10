Cousin Sal: ‘I don’t think the future is bright for Todd Gurley’ Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Todd Gurley struggled last season with the Los Angeles Rams and Cousin Sal thinks that trend will continue and he may not even be on the Rams in a year. Todd Gurley struggled last season with the Los Angeles Rams and Cousin Sal thinks that trend will continue and he may not even be on the Rams in a year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this