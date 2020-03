Ric Bucher: KD and Kyrie aren’t toxic — Kenny Atkinson wasn’t doing good in end game situations

After the Brooklyn Nets' head coach Kenny Atkinson was fired this week, reports emerged that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were directly responsible for Kenny's termination. Hear what Ric Bucher has to say about the firing.



