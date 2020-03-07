Ric Bucher: KD and Kyrie aren’t toxic — Kenny Atkinson wasn’t doing good in end game situations



Recent related news from verified sources The NBA world doesn't really know what to make of Kenny Atkinson's half-firing, half-resignation Apparently, the end of Kenny Atkinson's tenure in Brooklyn was a combination of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant wanting him out, and Atkinson wanting himself out.

FOX Sports 1 week ago



Skip Bayless: 'Ty Lue is made to coach KD and Kyrie, and they are not easy to coach' Skip Bayless explains why he thinks Tyronn Lue would make a good coach for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn after the Nets fired head coach Kenny...

FOX Sports 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this