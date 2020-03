Ilici scores 4 as Atalanta reaches Champions League quarters

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Josip Ilici scored four goals as Champions League newcomer Atalanta reached the quarterfinals with a 4-3 win over Valencia on Tuesday in a match played in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak . With Atalanta holding a comfortable 4-1 lead from the first leg in Italy, Ilicic scored twice in […]



