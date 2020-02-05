Shaquille O'Neal says Devin Booker must 'make it work' when debating if Phoenix Suns' all-star has enough help

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 20 of his 36 points in Phoenix’s 47-point first quarter and the Suns beat the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks 140-131 on...

Booker and Phoenix visit Lillard and the Trail Blazers Damian Lillard and Devin Booker face off in a matchup of two of the league's best scorers when Portland and Phoenix take the court

FOX Sports 1 week ago



