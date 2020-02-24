Matthews, Andersen lead Maple Leafs past Lightning 2-1

Global  

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his 47th goal of the season and Frederik Andersen made 32 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Tuesday night. William Nylander also scored for Toronto, which returned home following a miserable California trip that in which the Maple Leafs secured one point […]
