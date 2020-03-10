Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NRL: Bulldogs reportedly lose major sponsor over Corey Harawira-Naera scandal

NRL: Bulldogs reportedly lose major sponsor over Corey Harawira-Naera scandal

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
NRL: Bulldogs reportedly lose major sponsor over Corey Harawira-Naera scandalThe Canterbury Bulldogs have not only lost two key players ahead of the start of the 2020 NRL season, they've also reportedly lost a sponsorship deal worth millions of dollars.Kiwis international Corey Harawira-Naera and Bulldogs...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NRL: Bulldogs duo stood down after misconduct involving high school girls

NRL: Bulldogs duo stood down after misconduct involving high school girlsThe NRL has been rocked by a player scandal on the eve of the season.Kiwis international Corey Harawira-Naera and Bulldogs teammate Jayden Okunbor have been...
New Zealand Herald

Bulldogs duo stood down over 'serious breach'

Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have been suspended just days before the NRL's season opener against Parramatta.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.