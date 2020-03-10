NRL: Bulldogs reportedly lose major sponsor over Corey Harawira-Naera scandal



Recent related news from verified sources NRL: Bulldogs duo stood down after misconduct involving high school girls The NRL has been rocked by a player scandal on the eve of the season.Kiwis international Corey Harawira-Naera and Bulldogs teammate Jayden Okunbor have been...

New Zealand Herald 15 hours ago



Bulldogs duo stood down over 'serious breach' Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have been suspended just days before the NRL's season opener against Parramatta.

The Age 22 hours ago



