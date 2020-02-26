Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Auston Matthews' 47th goal of the season helps Maple Leafs slip past Lightning

Auston Matthews' 47th goal of the season helps Maple Leafs slip past Lightning

FOX Sports Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Auston Matthews' 47th goal of the season helps Maple Leafs slip past LightningAuston Matthews scored his 47th goal of the season, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs slip past the Tampa Lightning with a 2-1 win.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: NHL Highlights | Lightning @ Maple Leafs 3/09/2020

NHL Highlights | Lightning @ Maple Leafs 3/09/2020 02:35

 Extended highlights of the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Toronto Maple Leafs

Recent related videos from verified sources

Detroit Red Wings earn elusive win over Tampa Bay Lightning in shootout [Video]Detroit Red Wings earn elusive win over Tampa Bay Lightning in shootout

Robby Fabbri scored the winning goal in a shootout to lift the Detroit Red Wings over Tampa Bay 5-4 on Sunday, snapping a 16-game losing streak against the Lightning in the regular season. Fabbri..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @ Lightning 2/25/2020 [Video]NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @ Lightning 2/25/2020

Extended highlights of the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Tampa Bay Lightning

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Matthews, Andersen lead Maple Leafs past Lightning 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his 47th goal of the season and Frederik Andersen made 32 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning...
Seattle Times

Matthews, Andersen lead Maple Leafs past Lightning 2-1

Matthews, Andersen lead Maple Leafs past Lightning 2-1Auston Matthews scored his 47th goal of the season and Frederik Andersen made 32 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

leaftweets1

leaftweets Auston Matthews' 47th goal of the season helps Maple Leafs slip past Lightning https://t.co/XjHakBr9Hc 20 minutes ago

FOXSportsBolts

FOX Sports Bolts RT @FOXSportsFL: Auston Matthews’ 47th goal of the season helps Maple Leafs slip past @TBLightning with 2-1 win. #GoBolts #NHL https://… 25 minutes ago

FOXSportsFL

FOX Sports Florida & Sun Auston Matthews’ 47th goal of the season helps Maple Leafs slip past @TBLightning with 2-1 win. #GoBolts #NHL https://t.co/1k8ci3R2V9 25 minutes ago

HockeyDaily365

Hockey Daily 365 Auston Matthews with his 47th goal of the season! Leafs retake the lead! #LeafsForever https://t.co/8I1xFWn7wZ 56 minutes ago

VanKessZak

Cali RT @HennyTweets: Power play....Marner to Matthews.....Goal !! 2-1 Toronto, Leafs 2 for 4 on the power play. Two power play goals by Toronto… 2 hours ago

HennyTweets

Paul Hendrick Power play....Marner to Matthews.....Goal !! 2-1 Toronto, Leafs 2 for 4 on the power play. Two power play goals by… https://t.co/UtuBZECwGv 2 hours ago

Piguttuit

Charlie Flowers MR. MATTHEWS!!! Auston Matthews scores his 47th goal of the season (a PP goal) on a nifty cross seam pass from Marn… https://t.co/bqy0hVB1ly 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.