Road Safety World Series: Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar fails but Indians succeed

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Despite the Coronavirus fears, Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium was a near-full house for the Road Safety World Series encounter between the India Legends and the Sri Lanka Legends on Tuesday. However, batting icons Sachin Tendulkar (0) and Virender Sehwag (3) both disappointed their fans. But thanks to No. 3 Mohammed Kaif (46,... 👓 View full article

