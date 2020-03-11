Impact facing uphill battle after dropping CONCACAF quarter-final 1st leg to Olimpia Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Olimpia of Honduras scored two crucial away goals and defeated the Montreal Impact 2-1 in the opening leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

