18 new coronavirus cases across India, Kerala put under lockdown

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
India’s count of coronavirus cases rose by 18 to 62 with eight testing positive from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, four from Karnataka and one from J&K on Tuesday. A Pune couple, their daughter, one of their co-travellers from a group of 40 on a Dubai trip, and the cab driver who drove the family from Mumbai to Pune on March 1 on their return were among the five confirmed cases in Pune.
