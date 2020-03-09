18 new coronavirus cases across India, Kerala put under lockdown

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Coronavirus: The outbreak in India and should we be worried?| Oneindia News 09:38 As the number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 43, we trace all the Indians and foreigners in India who are affected by the disease and how they contracted it. Next we discuss some precautions that need to be taken to stop the spread of the virus especially keeping in mind the festival of Holi...