Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | 4-goal Ilicic guides Atalanta into Champions League quarters

Sport24.co.za | 4-goal Ilicic guides Atalanta into Champions League quarters

News24 Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Atalanta's fairy tale Champions League run continued inside an empty stadium as Josip Ilicic scored four times in a win over Valencia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Valencia 3-4 Atalanta (4-8 agg): Josip Ilicic scores four as Serie A side cruise through

Atalanta ease into the Champions League quarter-finals as Josip Ilicic scores four times against Valencia, in a game played behind closed doors because of the...
BBC Sport

Ilicic scores four as Atalanta beat Valencia behind closed doors

Atalanta ease into the Champions League quarter-finals as Josip Ilicic scores four times against Valencia, in a game played behind closed doors because of the...
BBC News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.