No. 2 Gonzaga wins 8th WCC title with 84-66 win over Gaels

ari7.com No. 2 Gonzaga wins 17th WCC title with 84-66 win over Gaels https://t.co/cquGQTe6Zy close Video Fox News Flash… https://t.co/1FPaaDEfjK 31 minutes ago

Times of News Europe No. 2 Gonzaga wins 17th WCC title with 84-66 win over Gaels https://t.co/JuvxRAUso0 https://t.co/z39Dcez6cM 32 minutes ago

Patriotify: The social network built by America. No. 2 Gonzaga wins 17th WCC title with 84-66 win over Gaels | Fox News https://t.co/XgarmKEWN5 40 minutes ago

NewExpressNews No. 2 Gonzaga wins 17th WCC title with 84-66 win over Gaels https://t.co/CTUCSbv15t https://t.co/TdiAJMI84f 50 minutes ago

Black News / History Black Americans No. 2 Gonzaga wins 17th WCC title with 84-66 win over Gaels https://t.co/jVTryCybJo https://t.co/WrG1yQCcEn 1 hour ago

Filtered News No. 2 Gonzaga wins 17th WCC title with 84-66 win over Gaels - Breitbart https://t.co/VEJEXfRw8O 2 hours ago

bigdaddy Upcoming daily #Marchmadness fun at https://t.co/wktTh06nzc No.2 #Gonzaga beats Saint Mary's for 8th WCC title… https://t.co/wHpYEBCACR 2 hours ago