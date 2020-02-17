Nicolas Deslauriers scored the fastest hat trick in Anaheim history, Ryan Miller made 40 saves and the Ducks rolled to a 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Andrew Mangiapane records hat trick against Ducks Andrew Mangiapane sets the table for the Flames, earning his first career hat trick in their 6-4 win against the Ducks Credit: NHL Duration: 01:22Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ducks' Deslauriers gets natural hat trick in win over Ottawa Nicolas Deslauriers scored the fastest hat trick in Anaheim history, Ryan Miller made 40 saves and the Ducks rolled to a 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators

FOX Sports 1 hour ago





Tweets about this Mehedi Hasan Nicolas Deslauriers lights up Sens with fastest hat trick in Anaheim history https://t.co/9bqi7lHh7y https://t.co/I7dwoJuAZ3 16 minutes ago Shahzada Waleed Nicolas Deslauriers lights up Sens with record-setting natural hat trick for Ducks | CBC Sports https://t.co/CmRkEYMsNw 28 minutes ago CBC Ottawa Nicolas Deslauriers lights up Sens with record-setting natural hat trick for Ducks https://t.co/JgiDpa4Z19 #ottnews… https://t.co/R68PRAKjys 35 minutes ago sportcentar.info Nicolas Deslauriers lights up Sens with record-setting natural hat trick for Ducks https://t.co/z6UZahQUFM 37 minutes ago Tv Internet Nicolas Deslauriers lights up Sens with record-setting natural hat trick for Ducks https://t.co/yd1yQFGtTE 45 minutes ago