Nicolas Deslauriers lights up Sens with record-setting natural hat trick for Ducks

CBC.ca Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Nicolas Deslauriers scored the fastest hat trick in Anaheim history, Ryan Miller made 40 saves and the Ducks rolled to a 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.
